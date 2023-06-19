Live
Ravi Sinha was appointed as new chief of Research and Analysis Wing (RAW)
New Delhi: Ravi Sinha, a senior Indian Police Service (IPS) officer, was named the new chief of India's intelligence agency Research and Analysis Wing (RAW) on Monday i.e. June 19.
Ravi Sinha is a Chhattisgarh cadre IPS officer from the 1988 batch who is presently serving as Special Secretary in the Cabinet Secretariat. According to the order, the Appointments Committee of the Cabinet approved Sinha's appointment, and he has been posted to the Research and Analysis Wing (RAW) for a tenure of two years. He will replace the current RAW chief Samant Goel Sinha.
Samant Goyal, the current RAW chief, will retire on June 30, so on the same day he will take over as a head of India's external intelligence agency.
