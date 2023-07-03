Surge in daylight robberies raises concerns in Delhi

New Delhi: A cash delivery agent and his associate were robbed in broad daylight inside the high-security tunnel in Delhi’s Pragati Maidan on June 24. Four armed men on motorcycles intercepted their car, snatched a bag containing a significant amount of cash, and swiftly escaped.

The incident, captured on the tunnel’s security camera, has sent shockwaves through the city, raising concerns about the safety of residents and the effectiveness of security measures.

However, the Pragati Maidan tunnel incident is not an isolated case. Delhi has witnessed a noticeable surge in robberies and snatching incidents in recent months.

On June 19, a septuagenarian man was robbed of Rs one lakh. He was dragged while resisting robbery by two bike borne assailants in northeast Delhi’s Harsh Vihar area. The entire incident was captured on CCTV camera.

In the CCTV footage, the victim sat as a pillion on the motorcycle, two men came towards him and tried to snatch a bag from his hand.

As per sources there have been 3,700 cases of snatchings while 740 cases of robberies have taken place in last six months in Delhi.

Notably, vehicle thefts have reached unprecedented levels, with an astonishing average of 105 vehicles stolen daily, as revealed by a comprehensive analysis of crime data.

It is important to note that these figures represent only the cases in which First Information Reports (FIRs) have been filed by the police. The actual number of these crimes may be much higher, as many incidents go unreported and are solely documented through Police Control Room (PCR) calls, which are beyond the control of law enforcement.

These snatchers and robbers, most of them armed with country made pistols, primarily target pedestrians, cyclists, and people traveling on two-wheelers or cars.





#WATCH | A delivery agent and his associate were robbed at gunpoint of Rs 1.5 to Rs 2 lakh cash by a group of unknown assailants inside the Pragati Maidan Tunnel on June 24. Police registered a case and efforts are being made to apprehend the criminals: Delhi Police



(CCTV… pic.twitter.com/WchQo2lXSj — ANI (@ANI) June 26, 2023

The modus operandi of the criminals involves swift snatching of belongings, such as mobile phones, wallets, jewelry, and bags, often leaving the victims traumatized and physically injured.

An analysis of the street crimes recorded in recent years reveals that they are not limited to specific regions.

These crimes occur with equal frequency in gated communities, open neighborhoods, and unauthorized colonies and now even recce is done by the robbers or snatchers before committing the crime, which is evident through recent Pragati Maidan tunnel armed robbery.

However, what varies is the intent and expectations of the criminals in each targeted area.