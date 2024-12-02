"Actress Shobhita’s Cryptic Suicide Note Sparks Mystery: Police Launch Intense Probe"

Police have seized a suicide note in actress Shobhita's case. The note reportedly states, "If you want to commit suicide, you can do it." Based on this, the police have launched an investigation to determine whom the note was addressed to.

The police are probing whether Shobhita committed suicide due to depression or other reasons. In this context, they have intensified their investigation. Statements from her husband, Sudhir Reddy, and those in her vicinity have been recorded. It is known that Sudhir Reddy proposed marriage to Shobhita after seeing her profile on a matrimony site. Police discovered that Shobhita stopped acting in serials and movies after her marriage.

In the house where Shobhita was found dead, the police recovered a suicide note with the words, "If you want to commit suicide, you can do it." The investigation is now focused on determining whom she wrote this note for. They are also examining reports suggesting she avoided communication and was battling tendencies of self-harm.

Was depression the cause of Shobhita's death? Was her withdrawal from serials and movies a factor? These questions are at the center of the police investigation.

Shobhita, who belonged to the Kannada film industry, acted in several Kannada and Telugu serials. She gained recognition in Kannada through the serials Brahmagantu and Ninidale. She also appeared in the Telugu movie First Day First Show. Shobhita, known for her strong connection with the family audience through her serials, married Sudhir Reddy, a software professional. Following her marriage, she took a break from serials and movies. Tragically, she later took her own life.

The police are intensively investigating this case, hoping to unravel the mystery behind her tragic death.