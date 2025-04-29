Amid Widespread Adulteration in Mustard Oil, Anjali Gold Passes Government Lab Test with Highest Purity Score

The result has been published in the International Journal of Scientific Development and Research (IJSDR), and is publicly accessible.

The test was conducted independently by Dr. Shashikant Pardeshi, Government Food Analyst at the District Public Health Laboratory (DPHL), Jalgaon, as part of routine analysis. Using the Bellier Turbidity Temperature Test (BTTT) — a method recognized by the Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) — the oil recorded a BTTT value of 27.5°C, the maximum purity score permitted under Indian food safety law, confirming zero adulteration.

At a time when growing concerns surround the quality of edible oils in India, a random government lab test has validated the purity of Anjali Gold Mustard Oil, offering rare reassurance to Indian consumers.

India’s mustard oil market has long been plagued by blending and adulteration, with many manufacturers diluting mustard oil with cheaper alternatives like palm or rice bran oil. These practices not only mislead consumers but also pose long-term health risks.

The BTTT test remains a vital indicator in detecting such impurities — and failing this test has led to multiple prosecutions across the country under food safety laws.

A Word from the Founder

Atul Saxena, Chairman and Founder of Anjali Gold Mustard Oil, responded to the report by reinforcing the company’s long-held stance:

“We’ve never had to pay anyone to test our oil. This was a routine lab check — and the results speak for themselves. I’ve always strongly opposed adulteration in the food industry. It may help a few make quick profits, but it puts millions of families at health risk. At Anjali Gold, we believe purity is not a luxury — it’s a basic right for every consumer.”

Transparency, Not Just Talk

In an industry where purity claims often go unverified, Anjali Gold Mustard Oil stands out for being independently validated. The full report is available on public record.

With trust in food products under pressure, this recognition adds credibility to Anjali Gold’s ongoing commitment to provide 100% pure Kacchi Ghani mustard oil, free from compromise.