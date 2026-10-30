Adilabad Collector oversees Anganwadi recruitment interviews

Khanapur; Adilabad District Collector Rajarshi Shah has stated that the recruitment interviews for Anganwadi teacher posts were conducted transparently and fairly.

On Thursday, the Collector, along with ITDA Project Officer Manda Makarandu and Sub-Collector Pranay Kumar, conducted interviews at the PMRC Conference Hall in the KB Complex. The interviews were held for women candidates who had applied for vacant Anganwadi teacher posts in various centres across Utnoor Mandal, under the Khanapur constituency.

Speaking on the occasion, Shah highlighted the crucial role of Anganwadi centres in promoting the welfare of women and children in rural areas. He said the government was recruiting teachers and helpers to strengthen these centres and improve their functioning.

Of the 92 eligible candidates for 27 teacher posts in Utnoor Mandal, 89 attended the interviews, while three were absent.

The Collector reiterated that selections would be based strictly on merit and in accordance with the prescribed rules and regulations, ensuring equal opportunities for all eligible candidates.