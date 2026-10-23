Airport land acquisition should be expedited

Adilabad: District Collector Rajarshi Shah has directed the officials to complete the land acquisition process required for the proposed airport expansion in the district in a transparent and expeditious manner without any delay. He suggested that the pending issues related to land acquisition should be resolved expeditiously and steps should be taken to ensure that the work at the field level moves forward as per the prescribed plan.

Collector held a high-level review on the progress of the airport land acquisition work along with the Indian Air Force (IAF) supervisory team at the Collectorate Conference Hallin Friday.

The details of the land required for the airport expansion, the survey undertaken so far, the progress of land acquisition, and the problems faced at the field level were discussed with the officials.

Speaking on the occasion, the Collector said that the land acquisition process is very crucial in the development of the airport. He directed the officials of the concerned departments to work in coordination with each other and resolve all the issues related to land acquisition within a stipulated time frame. He advised that the land survey work being carried out at the field level should be carried out in a strict manner and that preventive measures should be taken to avoid any technical problems during the survey. He instructed the officials of the concerned departments to collect the necessary details in coordination and monitor the process continuously.

The Collector said that the government is giving top priority to the welfare of the displaced persons who are losing their lands for the expansion of the airport. He instructed the officials to take steps to ensure that every eligible land displaced person receives the compensation and rehabilitation benefits promptly as per the rules. He advised that transparency should be maintained in the land acquisition process and that the records, rights and other details related to the lands should be closely examined and steps should be taken so that the eligible persons do not face any difficulties.

The district level officials and revenue staff explained to the Collector about the survey carried out so far regarding land acquisition, collection of land details, work being done at the field level and the issues to be resolved. He informed about the steps being taken to speed up the land acquisition process.

Additional Collector of Local Bodies Rajeshwar, Air Force Supervisory Team members Captain Rakesh, S.R. Singh, RDO Jagadishwar Rao, Land Survey records and others were present.