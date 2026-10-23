Will the BRS party will get its old glory

Adilabad: Bharatha Rashtra samiti (BRS ) Party which has a stronghold in Adilabad district before the past assembly elections, while the party managed to secure a grip on the Boath assembly constituency, but it lost its hold on the Adilabad assembly constituency.

On the other hand, while congress party has gained a strong foothold in the Telangana state, it has failed to establish a firm grip on the Boath assembly constituency. party leaders says that dissident leaders are the reason for it.

Following the decision to award a party ticket for the assembly elections to parachute candidate Kandi Srinivas Reddy, party members Bhargav Deshpanday, Gndhrath Sujatha, , Sajeed Khan and Sanjeev Reddy turned against the congress party.

Sanjeev Reddy even entered the fray as a congress rebel candidate. Consequent, the party took disciplinary action and expelled Bhargav Deshpanday, Sujatha, Sajeed Khan and Sanjeev Reddy. After MP elections the suspension was lifted for the other three leaders except Bhargav Deshpanday.

After waiting for three years without any response from the congress party, youth leader Bhargav has reportdedly decided to join the pink party (BRS) following the green signal from the party high command.

Bhargav contested as an MLA candidate in the 2014 elections but was defeated; he sought a party ticket for the 2018 elections but did not received, and he faced the same outcome when he sought a ticket for the 2023 elections.

, Bhargav maintains strong connections with top congress leaders like Rahul Gandhi,CM Revanth Reddy, senior laders Digvijay Singh, Kuntiya, PCC president Mahesh Kumar Goud, ministers Uttam Kumar Reddy, Mallu Bhattivikramarka , V Hanumanth Rao

. After remaining on the sidelines due to internal noncooperation within the Congress party, Bhargav is now prepared to return to active politics.

With a solid support base (cadre) in Adilabad, it is certain that if Bhargav joins forces with former minister Jogu Ramanna, he will be able to revitalize the party and drive it toward significant momentum.

Political observers believe that his aspirations hinge largely on the potential delimitation of constituencies. Should that occur, it is possible that both Ramanna and Bhargav Deshpanday could contest as MLA candidates from different constituencies