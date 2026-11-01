Another storm brewing over Bay

Amaravati: A low-pressure area over the southeast Bay of Bengal is likely to intensify into a depression within the next few hours and further strengthen into a cyclonic storm by Sunday, the Indian Meteorological Department said on Saturday.

The cyclonic storm may hit the Andhra Pradesh coast, which has already been battered by Cyclone Arnab, by Monday. Cyclone Arnab made a landfall on October 28 and left behind trail of destruction in Andhra Pradesh and Odisha with wind speeds of 150 kmph at landfall. If the storm fully develops into a cyclone, it will be called Murasu, meaning ‘drum’ in Tamil, a name proposed by India.

Coastal areas of Andhra Pradesh and Yanam in Puducherry are likely to face ‘isolated extremely heavy rainfall’ on November 2, the IMD said. Very heavy rainfall is expected on November 3. Andhra Pradesh's Rayalaseema is also likely to be lashed by very heavy rainfall on November 2 and 3, while Odisha is under heavy rainfall alert for November 3 and 4.

“Well-marked low-pressure area over Southeast Bay of Bengal likely to intensify into a depression within 6 hours and further into a cyclonic storm within 24 hours; expected to move west-northwestwards and reach west-central Bay of Bengal near Andhra Pradesh coast by the evening of November 2, 2026,” the IMD said in a post on X.

However, the new cyclone is likely to be less intense, with wind speed between 80kmph to 90kmph, than Cyclone Arnab. "The wind speed of the possible cyclonic storm is likely to be between 80 kmph and 90 kmph, with occasional gusts up to 100 kmph. It may make landfall along the Andhra Pradesh coast on Tuesday morning," IMD Director General Mrutyunjay Mohapatra said.