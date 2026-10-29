AP seeks Centre’s urgent aid for cyclone-hit farmers

Amaravati: Agriculture minister K Atchannaidu urged the Centre to provide immediate financial assistance to farmers affected by severe crop damage caused by Cyclone Arnab. In a letter to Union agriculture and farmers welfare minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Wednesday, he sought the release of advance funds to support affected farmers even before the submission of a comprehensive damage assessment report.

According to preliminary estimates, crops across 2,24,489 hectares in 14 districts have been inundated or damaged, affecting approximately 3.45 lakh farmers.

Atchannaidu said the cyclone brought heavy to extremely heavy rainfall across coastal districts, with strong winds reaching 125–135 kmph and gusts of up to 150 kmph. Visakhapatnam recorded an average rainfall of 236.7 mm, Vizianagaram 212.1 mm and Anakapalli 209.2 mm. Gopalapatnam in Visakhapatnam district received the highest rainfall of 323.2 mm.

Paddy suffered the maximum damage, with 2,09,460 hectares affected out of 2,11,726 hectares of damaged agricultural crops. West Godavari, Dr B R Ambedkar Konaseema, Kakinada, East Godavari and Krishna districts reported substantial losses, particularly in the Godavari and Krishna delta regions.

Horticultural crops across 12,763 hectares were also affected. Banana plantations suffered extensive damage due to strong winds, while water-logging threatened vegetable crops. Coconut, papaya, flower and betel leaf plantations were also reportedly damaged. The minister said the actual extent of losses would be determined after rainfall subsides and flood water recedes.

Agriculture, Horticulture and Revenue officials will jointly conduct field inspections and submit a comprehensive report. He urged the Centre to sanction input subsidy under National Disaster Response Fund (NDRF) and State Disaster Response Fund (SDRF) norms and release advance funds for immediate relief.

Atchannaidu said timely financial assistance would help farmers recover from losses, protect their livelihoods and enable the state government to accelerate relief and restoration measures.