Jagan’s Letter To Sharmila: YSRCP accuses Chandrababu of exploiting family dispute 

Amaravati: YSRCP on Saturday released a letter written by party president Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy to his sister and state Congress president Sharmila, seeking to counter Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu’s allegations over the family dispute surrounding the venue for Sharmila’s daughter Anjali’s wedding. The party accused Chandrababu of turning a personal disagreement into a political weapon to divert attention from the controversy over violence during the ongoing local body elections.

The YSRCP claimed that attacks at nomination centres and alleged irregularities in the Parishad election process had triggered widespread concern. It said the YSRCP’s legal battle had led to Supreme Court directions and brought the state’s election-related developments into national focus. The party alleged that Chandrababu was now targeting Jagan’s character to shift public attention away from those issues.

The letter, dated October 9, 2026, sets out Jagan’s objections to holding Anjali’s wedding at his Bengaluru residence in Yelahanka. Jagan said a wedding would bring catering workers, decorators, event managers, photographers, videographers and numerous guests into the residential premises, many of them strangers to the family. Such movement, he argued, would pose security risks and expose the house and its surroundings to photographs and videos circulating outside.

“I currently reside here. Hosting an event of this nature would unnecessarily draw everyone’s attention to this residence,” Jagan wrote, stressing that he could not compromise the safety and privacy of his family. He added that he would have taken the same position even if the wedding involved his own daughters, Harsha or Varsha.

Jagan said he had already conveyed his objections through family members nearly two months before the wedding, but alleged that Sharmila proceeded with the arrangements and printed the Bengaluru residence as the venue on the invitations. In the letter, he asked her to reconsider and suggested a convention centre or destination wedding venue. He also offered his Lotus Pond property in Hyderabad as an alternative.

The YSRCP said the letter demonstrated that Jagan had communicated his concerns in advance and that the dispute was not a last-minute attempt to obstruct his niece’s wedding. The party’s release came after Chandrababu criticised Jagan over his treatment of his mother and sister, accusing him of placing personal interests above family relationships.