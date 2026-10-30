Naidu warns NDA rebels in local polls of suspension

Amaravati: Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu has warned NDA rebels contesting local body elections of suspension and a permanent bar on re-entry into the party, directing ministers to ensure the victory of official alliance candidates and secure a higher vote share and strike rate than in the 2024 general elections.

The issue was discussed at Thursday’s hybrid Cabinet meeting after the scheduled agenda was completed. Naidu made it clear that candidates finalised under the seat-sharing arrangement among the TDP, Jana Sena and BJP were the only official NDA nominees. He said the alliance, rather than individual candidates, was paramount.

Naidu said he had finalised the seat-sharing arrangements in consultation with deputy chief minister and Jana Sena chief Pawan Kalyan and BJP State president Madhav. Ministers were made responsible for the performance of alliance candidates not only in their own constituencies but also in the districts assigned to them.

Pawan Kalyan reportedly said the joint press conference by the three alliance leaders had sent a positive message to the public and party cadres.

With the nomination withdrawal period over, he called for a clear public announcement urging voters not to support rebel candidates in municipal, MPTC and ZPTC elections. The alliance would clarify that only candidates issued the official B-form were authorised NDA nominees.

Naidu directed that TDP rebels still in the fray be stopped from participating in campaign activities by Thursday afternoon.

Those continuing to contest against official candidates must be suspended, with no leniency or scope for re-entry into the party, he said.

The Chief Minister asked ministers to ensure victory across their assigned areas, settle election-related disputes promptly and prevent further indiscipline or negligence. He said the alliance’s unity and seat-sharing understanding must be upheld.

Naidu told the Cabinet that preliminary estimates put cyclone damage across Andhra Pradesh at Rs 4,563 crore. After he informed Central Home Minister Amit Shah, a Central team was scheduled to arrive on Friday morning.

The team will visit severely affected areas in East Godavari, West Godavari, Krishna and Srikakulam districts, assess the damage and submit a report to the Centre.