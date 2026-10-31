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Rs 2,234-cr funds credited to farmers’ accounts
In Short
State releases its share of the second instalment under Annadata Sukhibhava–PM Kisan for 2026-27
Amaravati: The Andhra Pradesh NDA coalition government has released Rs 2,234.03 crore constituting its share of the second instalment under the Annadata Sukhibhava–PM Kisan scheme for the 2026–27 financial year, crediting the amount to farmers’ bank accounts.
Following Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu’s directions, the funds were transferred rapidly, with financial assistance reaching 99.44 per cent of the beneficiaries within 24 hours.
However, the amount could not be credited to the accounts of 17,828 farmers due to various technical issues. The Chief Minister has instructed officials to resolve those farmers’ problems immediately and ensure that the remaining beneficiaries also receive the assistance.
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