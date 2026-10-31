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Rs 2,234-cr funds credited to farmers’ accounts

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State releases its share of the second instalment under Annadata Sukhibhava–PM Kisan for 2026-27

Rs 2,234-cr funds credited to farmers’ accounts
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Rs 2,234-cr funds credited to farmers’ accounts 

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Amaravati: The Andhra Pradesh NDA coalition government has released Rs 2,234.03 crore constituting its share of the second instalment under the Annadata Sukhibhava–PM Kisan scheme for the 2026–27 financial year, crediting the amount to farmers’ bank accounts.

Following Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu’s directions, the funds were transferred rapidly, with financial assistance reaching 99.44 per cent of the beneficiaries within 24 hours.

However, the amount could not be credited to the accounts of 17,828 farmers due to various technical issues. The Chief Minister has instructed officials to resolve those farmers’ problems immediately and ensure that the remaining beneficiaries also receive the assistance.

K Varaprasada Rao
ABOUT THE AUTHOR

K Varaprasada Rao

K Varaprasada Rao[email protected]

K Varaprasada Rao is a Senior Reporter with The Hans India, covering the Andhra Pradesh Secretariat, Chief Minister's Office (CMO), State Legislative Assembly, Legislative Council and political affairs. With over 20 years of experience in journalism in Andhra Pradesh, he has extensively reported on governance, public policy, politics, and socio-economic issues that shape the state's development and influence the country's evolving landscape. He holds a postgraduate degree in Journalism and Mass Communication. His reporting focuses on finance, industries, irrigation, agriculture, infrastructure, investment, public administration, and political developments, with a particular interest in analysing their long-term economic and social impact.

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Annadata SukhibhavaPM KisanAP FarmersChandrababu NaiduFarmer Aid
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