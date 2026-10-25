Students tour Nandyal police open house exhibition at headquarters

Nandyal: As part of the ongoing Police Commemoration Week observed from October 21 to 31, the Nandyal district police organized an engaging Open House Exhibition at the District Police Office on Saturday.

Organized under the directions of Superintendent of Police Suneel Sheoran and supervised by AR Additional SP Chinni Krishna, the event provided local students with firsthand insights into police duties, equipment, and public safety measures.

Addressing the visiting students, Additional SP Chinni Krishna highlighted the sacrifices of police martyrs who lost their lives in the line of duty.

He encouraged students to focus on their education, maintain strict discipline, and aim for higher goals while appealing for public cooperation in upholding law and order. The exhibition showcased a wide array of weaponry and tactical gear, including AK-47 rifles, Self-Loading Rifles (SLRs), revolvers, tear-smoke equipment, fiber lathis, body protectors, and advanced wireless communication systems. Police officers briefed students on the technical features and tactical uses of each display.

In addition, specialized units—including the Fingerprint, Cyber Crime, and EAGLE teams—conducted interactive sessions educating youth on digital safety, cyber fraud prevention, and crime awareness.

The event's major attraction was a live demonstration by police sniffer dogs Honey and Diana, who showcased their ability to detect explosives, narcotic substances, and assist in tracking suspects for murder and theft investigations. The initiative offered students practical exposure to modern policing, scientific investigation standards, and crime detection techniques.