Youth urged to shun narcotics and protect future prospects

Nandyal: Calling upon citizens and youth to unite against substance abuse, Nandyal District Collector G Rajakumari and Superintendent of Police Suneel Sheoran urged the younger generation to stay away from narcotics and lead healthy lives.

As part of the nationwide Nasha Mukt Bharat Abhiyaan, the Nandyal district police organized 5-km and 10-km marathons at the PGRS Hall premises in the Collectorate on Thursday.

Addressing participants, Collector Raja Kumari emphasized that the runs aimed to educate youth on the severe dangers of drug addiction. She warned that consuming ganja and other narcotics destroys health, education, and career prospects, while inflicting deep emotional and financial distress on families.

Urging students to grow into responsible citizens, she appealed to the public to immediately notify authorities if drug consumption or illicit trade occurs near schools, colleges, or residential areas.

Carrying placards with slogans like ‘Say No to Drugs’ and ‘Run for a Drug-Free Tomorrow’, participants marched from the Collectorate via the Nunepalle highway bridge and Tekke Market Yard to Gandhi Chowk, before returning along the same route.

SP Suneel Sheoran stated that police are enforcing strict measures to curb the transport, supply, and consumption of illegal drugs. Warning offender of severe legal consequences, he appealed to citizens to report drug-related activities promptly using the emergency helpline 112.

Additional SPs S Khadar Basha and Chinni Krishna, Sub-Collector Manisha, alongside other senior district functionaries, actively participated in the awareness drive, reinforcing the district’s commitment to eradicating drug abuse.