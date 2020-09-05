BJP MLA Guttedar tests Covid-19 positive

Bengaluru: Ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Legislator Subhash Guttedar from the Aland Assembly segment in Karnataka's Kalaburagi district tested Covid positive and was admitted in a private hospital, an official said on Friday.

"As Guttedar tested positive, he is under treatment at a private hospital in Bengaluru since Thursday. He is asymptomatic and better," his secretary told IANS here.

Aland is about 650km north of Bengaluru in the southern state. Guttedar's relative and former Afzalpur Legislator Malikayya Guttedar is also in a private hospital in the city after he was infected with the virus on Thursday. In a related development, Bidar Deputy Commissioner R. Ramachandran is under home quarantine after he tested positive for Covid-19.

"Ramachandran, an IAS officer, is working from home in Bidar since Thursday after he tested positive for the virus. As he is asymptomatic, he is at home in isolation," his secretary told IANS on phone.

"As Ramachandran was having fever since Tuesday, he underwent a Covid-19 test, which turned positive. He is being treated at home by doctors of the state-run Bidar Institute of Medical Sciences," the official added.