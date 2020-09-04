Former JD(S) MLA M J Appaji Gowda succumbs to coronavirus

Bengaluru: Former JD(S) MLA M J Appaji Gowda died at a private hospital in Shivamogga, a Health department official said. The 69-year old leader had tested positive for coronavirus three days ago and died on Wednesday evening, the official added. "He had fever for the past three days and was rushed to the McGann Hospital after he complained of a severe respiratory problem," district health officer Nagaraj Naik said.



Barely a few hours after his admission to the hospital, he breathed his last, Naik added.

Former Prime Minister and JD (S) supremo H D Deve Gowda said the former MLA used stood for the poor people and for the uplift of the workers of Bhadravathi factory. Former chief minister Kumaraswamy said he was pained to hear about Appaji Gowda's demise. PTI