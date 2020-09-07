Karnataka High Court extends stay on the publication of the final notification on the EIA

The Karnataka High Court has extended the stay on the publication of the Final Notification on the draft Environment Impact Assessment (EIA) 2020 by the union environment ministry.

On August 5, the Karnataka High Court had restrained the environment ministry from publishing the final notification based on the draft EIA notification. It had then said that the citizens right to file objections against the draft EIA was taken away since the notification was published only in English and Hindi.



On Monday the division bench headed by Justice Abhay S Oka extended the interim order passed on August 5, since the centre did not file it's response today. The bench had disapproved the union government's stand of publishing the notification in the official gazette only in English and Hindi.

