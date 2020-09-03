IPS officer RP Sharma injured as revolver misfires in Bengaluru

Bengaluru: Senior IPS officer Rajvir Pratap Sharma, who is posted as Director General of Police Housing Corporation, was on Wednesday admitted to Columbia Asia Hospital in Bengaluru after the personal revolver he was using misfired. According to a statement by Sharma, the incident occurred around 5 pm on Wednesday when he was cleaning his revolver at his residence. The revolover was loaded.

Sharma, 59, is due for his retirement in December. Sources from the police department said he was suffering from multiple health ailments. In 2018, Sharma criticised former chief minister Siddaramaiah

over the interference of politicians in police affairs and undermining their morale. He had dashed off a letter to former state chief secretary Ratna Prabha on the issue. An angry Siddaramaiah initiated disciplinary action against Sharma.

Sharma also served as in-charge of Bangalore Metropolitan Task Force in 2017 and had earned accolades for his works related to removing encroachments from stormwater drains and other government/ public lands. He had become a popular figure among the people for his quick response to public complaints against Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike engineers and officials.