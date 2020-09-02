Why did Pranabda attend RSS event: Congress leaders

Bengaluru: Senior Congress leaders Mallikarjun Kharge and Siddaramaiah on Tuesday paid rich tributes to Pranab Mukharjee lauding his intellect and long service to the nation, but expressed regret over the former president attending an RSS event in 2018.

Mukherjee (84), the 13th President of the country, died at an army hospital in New Delhi on Monday, and his last rites were performed on Tuesday.

Speaking at a condolence meet organised by the Karnataka Congress here, Kharge said "I have only one regret, this is not the time to say it, but still.... such an intelligent (Mukherjee), who could remember all subjects and had command in history, religion, politics...

"The person who could resolve disputes and chaired about 50 groups of ministers because of his acumen to build consensus...why did he go to the RSS office during his final years, I could not understand," he said. Kharge, a former union minister, said, he had questions in his mind about that episode, because Mukharjee had belief in Nehruism, he believed in Indira Gandhi's philosophy.