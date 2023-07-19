10 BJP MLAs suspended for allegedly throwing papers at Deputy Speaker Lamani in Karnatak assembly

New Delhi: There was a lot of uproar happened in the Karnataka Assembly on Wednesday.Following this, 10 BJP MLAs were suspended from the rest of the assembly session on grounds of throwing papers at Deputy Speaker Rudrappa Lamani.Actually, the Speaker had directed that the House proceed without a break for lunch. Angry by this, BJP members threw papers at the Chairman's chair and the Deputy Chairman.

Following the incident, ten BJP MLAs were suspended: Dr C N Ashwath Narayan, V Sunil Kumar, R Ashok, Araga Jnanendra, Vedvyas Kamath, Yashpal Suvarna, Arvind Bellad, Devraj Muniraj, Umanath Kotyan, and Bharat Shetty.

During the House proceedings, the opposition BJP and JDS MLAs were protesting at the House well, according to the news agency. During this time, BJP accused the Congress government of using 30 IAS personnel to serve the alliance leaders.

Despite the outcry, the speaker of the assembly continued, announcing that the House would not adjourn for lunch and that discussion on the budget and other matters would continue.Following this, the house was continued by Deputy Speaker Rudrappa Lamani.

Frustrated by the Speaker's decision to continue the proceedings despite objections and without a lunch break, BJP members began causing chaos and hurled papers at the Speaker and Deputy Speaker.During this, BJP stated that the House could not be conducted in this manner. They asked to know under which law the lunch was cancelled.