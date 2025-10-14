1,092 trees to be axed from JP Nagar to Hebbal Kempapura

Bengaluru: UnderPhase 3 of the Namma Metro project, construction of the new metro line from JP Nagar 4th Phase to Hebbal Kempapura will result in the felling of over a thousand trees. The BMRCL (Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation Limited) has now received official approval to cut 1,092 trees for this corridor.

The project, spanning 44.65 km, includes two main routes — JP Nagar 4th Phase to Hebbal Kempapura (Corridor 1) and Hosahalli to Kadabagere (Corridor 2). As per the Detailed Project Report (DPR), an estimated 11,137 trees were likely to be affected. However, officials have decided to remove only those directly obstructing the metro line and stations, while relocating the rest.

Bengaluru has already lost thousands of trees to various infrastructure works such as flyovers, suburban rail projects, and road widening. As the city expands rapidly, its green cover continues to decline year after year.

The 10.88 km stretch from JP Nagar 4th Phase to Mysuru Road will feature a double-decker flyover carrying both vehicles and metro trains. Stations will come up at JP Nagar 4th Phase, JP Nagar 5th Phase, JP Nagar, Kadirenahalli, Kamakya Junction, Hosakerehalli, Dwarakanagar, and Mysuru Road.

Traffic congestion along the Outer Ring Road has crossed limits, making travel difficult for commuters. The new metro line aims to ease congestion and improve mobility. The Rs15,617 crore project is progressing steadily, with land acquisition already underway. Of the total stretch, 37.121 km will have a double-decker structure.

BMRCL had submitted a proposal to the BBMP Forest Division seeking permission to clear 2,184 trees that obstruct the metro alignment, stations, and adjoining road works. After field inspection, the Forest Expert Committee suggested minor route adjustments, allowing 686 trees to be retained. Approval has now been granted to cut 1,092 trees and transplant 406 elsewhere.

Additionally, permission has been sought to remove 2,175 trees between Mysuru Road and Kanteerava Studio for related infrastructure works.

Tree Species Affected

The trees to be removed include Honge, Tabebuia, Eucalyptus, Gulmohar, Cherry, Wild Almond, Mahogany, Coconut, Ashoka, Kadamba, Neem, Banyan, Jackfruit, Akasha Mallige, Nerale, Silk Cotton, Champa, Teak, Kanagale, Bilvapatre, and Silver Oak species.

Relocated trees will be replanted at designated spaces in KSRP Housing Complex (Marathahalli), Koramangala 1st Block, and HSR Layout, managed by the BBMP Forest Division, with all expenses borne by BMRCL.

For every tree cut or relocated, ten saplings will be planted as compensation. All tree-felling and planting activities are under the direct supervision of the Karnataka High Court. The BMRCL will submit a compliance affidavit before beginning any tree cutting.

“Trees will be removed only after the court’s approval,” confirmed GK Sudarshan, Deputy Conservator of Forests, BBMP Forest Division.