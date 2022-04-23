12 depots of KSRTC win PCRA fuel efficiency award

Bengaluru: Twelve depots of Karnataka STUs have been awarded Rs 75,000 cash prize and an award plaque each for outstanding achievements in the KMPL at the fuel efficiency awards, organised by the Petroleum Conservation Research Institute (PCRA), a government undertaking, under the aegis of Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas.

The Karnataka State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC) - Depot-2 of Mangalore Division, Bannimantapa Depot of Mysuru Division and Depot -2 of Bangalore Central Division, North West Karnataka Road Transport Corporation - Huballi Rural Depot-2, Bilagi Depot and Chikkodi Depot, Kalyana Karnataka Road Transport Corporation, Kalburgi Depot, Kurugodu Depot and Vijayapura Depot, Bengaluru Metropolitan Transport Corporation, Byrathi (Depot-48), Kengeri - 2 (Depot-37) and Kalyanagar (Depot-23) have received the awards.

During the event, KSRTC Managing Director V Anbukkumar said, "Among the 4 Karnataka State Road Transport Corporations, 12 Depots have won the PCRA fuel efficiency award and are the highest ranking among the country's road transport corporations." He congratulated the driver/conductors, technical staff and officers concerned of the Corporations for putting their best effort.

"KSRTC and BMTC are spending an estimated Rs 8 crore every day on diesel. It is truly commendable effort on the part of our diligent drivers and technical staff to save every drop of diesel which is most valuable for the survival of the corporation and conserving the environment. More than 75 percent depots are eligible for fuel efficiency awards. Further, it would be appreciative if more number of depots are considered for awards in the ensuing year to encourage drivers/technical staff, he said. He added every year more than 6000 drivers are being trained by the Petroleum Conservation Research Institute (PCRA) for conserving the fuel, which would not only promote fuel efficiency but also motivate the staff. So, PCRA should give honorarium to the training staff to motivate them further. Transportation sector is facing financial crisis due to Covid. As a result, no new vehicles have been added to the existing fleet. With old vehicles, It is difficult to reach the highest level of fuel efficiency but our driving or technical staffs have been rewarded for their hard work, efficiency and professionalism.

The event was attended by G Radhika, Director (Security and Vigilance), BMTC, RS Nanda, CGM (IB), IOCL, A M Santosh Kumar, PCRA, K Prasad, CGM, IOCL, M Ramesh, Chief Mechanical Engineer, KSRTC, and Chief Mchanical Engineers of BMTC, NWKRTC and KKRTC.