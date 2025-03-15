Live
- Injured Sehrawat misses out as WFI conducts trials for Asian wrestling championships
- J&K Assembly passes grants of PWD, I&C, Mining, Skill Development, Labour & Employment Depts
- Abhishek Banerjee directs formation of micro-level committees to identify fake voters in Bengal
- Russia begins demining border areas of Kursk region
- IPL 2025: Rajasthan Royals Face Setback as Captain Sanju Samson's Availability in Doubt
- Virat Kohli Joins Royal Challengers Bangalore Squad Ahead of IPL 2025
- Best Mobiles Under ₹30,000 in March 2025: OnePlus 12R, Poco X7 Pro, iQOO Neo 10R, and More
- Vadodara Accident Case: Law Student Who Killed One, Injured Seven, Remanded to Police Custody
- Codava National Council Moves High Court Seeking Autonomy for Kodagu
- Rape convict Asaram on bail until March 31 reaches Jodhpur from Indore
13-Year-Old Dies After Falling from Fifth Floor in Mangalore
Mangalore: A 13-year-old boy died after falling from the fifth floor of his residential apartment in Mary Hill, Konchady, on Saturday morning.
The incident took place at Math Residency, opposite Mount Carmel Central School, between 5:30 AM and 6:50 AM. According to reports, the boy, who lived with his family, suffered critical injuries in the fall. He was rushed to a nearby hospital, but doctors declared him dead at 6:57 AM.
Police have registered a case of unnatural death at Kavoor Police Station under Section 194 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), 2023. Authorities are investigating the circumstances surrounding the incident.
