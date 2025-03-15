13-Year-Old Dies After Falling from Fifth Floor in Mangalore

Mangalore: A 13-year-old boy died after falling from the fifth floor of his residential apartment in Mary Hill, Konchady, on Saturday morning.

The incident took place at Math Residency, opposite Mount Carmel Central School, between 5:30 AM and 6:50 AM. According to reports, the boy, who lived with his family, suffered critical injuries in the fall. He was rushed to a nearby hospital, but doctors declared him dead at 6:57 AM.

Police have registered a case of unnatural death at Kavoor Police Station under Section 194 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), 2023. Authorities are investigating the circumstances surrounding the incident.