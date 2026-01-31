Bharat Parv 2026 reflects unity, resolve towards Viksit Bharat: VP Radhakrishnan​

New Delhi: Vice President C. P. Radhakrishnan, on Saturday, attended the closing ceremony of Bharat Parv 2026 at the Red Fort lawns, highlighting that the event reflects India’s unity in diversity and collective resolve towards Viksit Bharat@2047.​

The six-day festival, organised by the Ministry of Tourism as part of the Republic Day celebrations, showcased India’s rich cultural diversity, artistic traditions, and tourism potential, said a statement.​

Addressing the gathering, the Vice President said that Bharat Parv is more than a festival and described it as a vibrant experience that brings the timeless spirit of India to life.​

He noted that the celebrations carried forward the spirit of the 77th Republic Day and reflected the soul of the nation through the participation of States and Union Territories.​

Referring to the Republic Day Parade, the Vice President said it stood as a powerful reflection of India’s unity in diversity, discipline in strength, and progress with purpose.​

He also appreciated the tableaux presented by various States and Ministries, which, he said, beautifully narrated the story of a confident, creative, and progressive India committed to building a Viksit Bharat @ 2047.​

Radhakrishnan highlighted that the year holds special national significance with the commemoration of 150 years of ‘Vande Mataram’, noting that the timeless song ignited the spirit of freedom and unity during India’s independence movement and continues to inspire reverence for the motherland, the statement said.​

Underscoring the vision of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the Vice President said that Bharat Parv reflects the spirit of ‘Ek Bharat Shreshtha Bharat’ by bringing together traditions, crafts, cuisines, and artistic expressions from across the country on a single platform.​

He also referred to initiatives such as the Kashi Tamil Sangamam as living examples of India’s enduring cultural bonds and civilisational unity.​

Speaking about India’s transformation during the Amrit Kaal, Radhakrishnan said that infrastructure expansion, digital empowerment, financial inclusion, social security, women-led development, and youth innovation are reshaping the nation's foundations.​

He pointed out that the remarkable growth of domestic tourism, with over 400 crore domestic tourist visits in 2025, reflects renewed national confidence and enthusiasm to explore India.



