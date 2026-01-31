Vijayanagar triple murder case: Son’s fake missing complaint unravels shocking family killings

Bengaluru, The brutal triple murder case reported from Kotturu town in Vijayanagar district has taken a shocking turn with chilling details emerging about how the accused son allegedly killed his own parents and sister and later tried to mislead the police with a fabricated story.

The accused, identified as Akshay, had approached Tilaknagar police station in Bengaluru on the night of January 29 around 11 pm and lodged a missing complaint claiming that his family members had disappeared after coming to the city for medical treatment. His convincing narration initially misled the police into believing his version.

According to Akshay’s complaint, his father Bhimaraj was suffering from health issues and needed treatment at Jayadeva Hospital in Bengaluru. He claimed that on January 27 at around 5 am, his father, mother Jayalakshmi, and sister Amrutha left Kotturu for Bengaluru. He further told police that they were carrying Rs 4 lakh in cash to hand over to a relative.

Akshay stated that at around 12:41 pm on January 27, his family had sent him a WhatsApp message confirming that they had reached Jayadeva Hospital. He even produced photographs of the hospital premises and nearby metro pillar allegedly sent by them. However, he claimed that when he tried calling them around 6 pm, both his parents’ phones were switched off, and though his sister’s phone rang, she did not answer.

He further narrated that on January 28 afternoon, he received a call from an unknown number and the caller, supposedly his sister, told him that hospital staff had taken her phone and asked him to come immediately. After that, there was no response from her side, he told the police.

Akshay also claimed that on January 29 afternoon, he along with his uncle searched extensively in Jayadeva Hospital but could not trace any of them. He urged the police to help locate his missing family members.

Believing his version, Tilaknagar police registered a missing case and searched several hospitals across the city on the night of January 29. However, when no trace of the family was found, suspicion grew about how all three members could vanish together.

A special investigation team led by South-East DCP Sujeetha and ACP VK Vasudev began questioning Akshay from different angles. Under intense interrogation, the horrifying truth finally surfaced.

Police revealed that Akshay had murdered all three family members at their house in Kotturu. Investigations found that he first stabbed his mother to death. He then called his sister home on the pretext of giving her a gift and killed her as well. Later, when his father returned and was watching television, Akshay murdered him too.

In a gruesome act, he buried all three bodies inside the house to destroy evidence and then travelled to Bengaluru to stage the fake missing drama.

Further investigation is underway to ascertain the exact motive behind the murders, with police suspecting family disputes and personal issues as possible reasons.