15 lakh Aadhaar cards of students mismatch with school records

Bengaluru: On the instructions of the education department, during the verification of the Aadhaar cards submitted by the children to the schools, it has been found that the names on the Aadhaar cards of around 15 lakh students do not match the names mentioned during the school registration. The education department officers have suggested that the parents should correct the names in the Aadhaar cards.

In a circular issued on February 17, the central government has directed to update the Aadhaar number for enrollment of students for various scholarships and various entrance tests under the Backward Classes Welfare, Minorities Welfare and Labor Welfare Departments. Accordingly, children should submit Aadhar cards compulsorily to schools. Accordingly, the students submitted the Aadhaar card to the schools.

Later, when the officials checked, they found that the names did not match the records. According to the information provided by the Department of School Education and Literacy, Aadhaar cards of 78 lakh students out of more than 1 crore students have been verified. The problem is most prevalent in Vijayapur, Bagalkote and Dharwad districts of North Karnataka. Most children have names consisting of three words. We cannot change names on school records. It is reported that an official said that the parents should change the Aadhaar cards and submit them again.

About 30,000 names have been recorded to have been copied in various schools. The verification process has been going on since February. About 14 lakh children have not submitted Aadhaar card to schools. When questioned about this, schools say most parents submit their children's birth certificates. “Parents should be extremely careful while giving their children's names to schools. In most cases names in birth certificates and names in Aadhar do not match. Schools should not use birth certificates for admission documents. Names should be taken from the application form, Secretary of Karnataka Primary and Secondary School Management Boards Association D. Shasikumar has told.