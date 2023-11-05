1,645 unauthorised schools in state, 871 exist in capital city

Bengaluru: So many parents work hard day in and day out and pay lakhs of fees to private schools to give good education to their children. Parents want their children to study in hi-tech schools for the CBSE syllabus and enrol their children taking a risk. But schools charging exorbitant fees are a pain for every parent dreaming to give their children good education.



The Education Minister himself has admitted that there are 1645 unauthorized schools in the state including Bengaluru City. But only the education department has not taken appropriate action so far. They are changing their response every moment. This has caused outrage among parents.

Unauthorised schools in the state have brought new tension to parents. The enrollment for the academic year 2023-24 has started from November itself in Bengaluru. Many schools have already started enrolment for next year. But this is a big problem only for parents. Some unofficial schools have also started enrolment for the next academic year. As parents have no clear information about unofficial schools, there is a headache as to which school to enrol their children in.

The Education department itself has admitted that there are 1645 unauthorised schools in the state, including Bengaluru. But the government is not publishing the list of these unofficial schools on the website and social media. The education department has not put any board or notice in front of the unauthorized schools. The department’s website is also not issuing a press release. This leads to anxiety among parents. The information about the unofficial schools identified by the department is not known. Due to this, parents are confused as to which school to enrol and which is an unauthorized school.

Thus, the Education department has started the parents’ committee. It has demanded that the list of 1645 unauthorized schools identified by the department should be published in the press or released on social media, or the notice board of the department should be placed in front of the unauthorized schools. Otherwise, they have warned that parents will protest on a large scale against the education department.

Some schools have already started offering admissions for the next academic year i.e. 2023-24. But the Education department has so far not taken any action by publishing the list of unauthorized schools in the state including Bengaluru on the website. This has caused tension among the parents and the Education Minister and the Commissioner have neglected to give any information to

the media.