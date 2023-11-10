'167 irrigation projects in Karnataka will get Centre's approval soon': Pralhad Joshi

Bengaluru: Union Mine, Coal and Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi on Friday said 167 irrigation projects in the state worth Rs 484 crore will soon be approved by the Centre.

Joshi said that he had met Union Minister for Jal Shakthi Gajendra Singh Shekawat seeking approval for the projects and the minister responded positively.

"I had requested Union Min Shekawat for implementation of irrigation projects of Karnataka under the Prime Minister Krishi Sinchayee Project. The objective of the project is to minimise the cost of irrigation and to bring more land under irrigation. It aims for the optimum utilisation of the available water to the farm lands," Minister Joshi said.

Union Minister Joshi said these projects are required urgently to utilise the flood water into agricultural lands.

"The majority of the north Karnataka region is affected by floods during the rainy season. This flood water could be collected and used for farming later," he said.

The Narendra Modi government is working towards betterment of the farming community. This project would immensely benefit farmers of north Karnataka region, he said.

"Hailing from Karnataka, I have explained in detail about the woes of farmers from the state convincingly. Union Minister Shekawat has responded positively and 167 irrigation projects will get the consent soon," he said.