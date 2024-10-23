  • Menu
17 workers trapped after under-construction building collapses

At least 17 workers are feared trapped after an under-construction building collapsed in Babusapalya here on Tuesday amid heavy rains, officials said.

Bengaluru: At least 17 workers are feared trapped after an under-construction building collapsed in Babusapalya here on Tuesday amid heavy rains, officials said. Two rescue vans from the fire and emergency department have been pressed into rescue operations. The incident occurred at a time when the city is witnessing heavy downpour, they said.

“17 people are feared trapped inside the building and rescue operation is being carried out in a coordinated effort with help from other agencies,” a senior police officer said. According to preliminary inquiry, the entire building collapsed following which people got trapped underneath, a fire department official said.

