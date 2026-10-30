17.78 lakh kg of PDS grains seized in 3 months, 215 held

Bengaluru: The government has seized 17.78 lakh kg of rice and other foodgrains meant for the public distribution system (PDS) over the past three months as part of a crackdown on alleged ration grain smuggling, and 215 people have been arrested in this connection. Acting on the directions of Food, Civil Supplies and Consumer Affairs Minister Rizwan Arshad, departmental officials have been conducting regular inspections of vehicles transporting ration supplies and raids on private warehouses across the state since August 1.

The seized commodities include rice, wheat, ragi and various pulses, the minister’s office said in a release on Thursday. Belagavi district accounted for more than five lakh kg of the seized PDS grains, while 3.5 lakh kg were recovered in Kolar district. Bagalkot and Vijayapura districts each accounted for more than one lakh kg of rice and other foodgrains, it said. A total of 238 FIRs have been registered at various police stations in connection with the raids and inspections. Officials have also seized 156 vehicles allegedly used for transporting ration grains illegally. In a parallel crackdown on the illegal storage of cooking gas cylinders and petrol and diesel, officials seized 14,250 litres of petrol and 1,492 gas cylinders over the past three months. The total value of the seized foodgrains, gas cylinders and petrol is estimated at around Rs 10 crore, the release said. Arshad has directed officials to continue raids against networks involved in the alleged smuggling of PDS rice and other foodgrains, stating that the diversion of commodities meant for the poor would not be tolerated. “With drought prevailing across the state, poor people are facing hardships. In such a situation, using rice reserved for them