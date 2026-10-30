Srinagar-Jammu highway to witness traffic curbs

Srinagar: Authorities have announced traffic restrictions on the Srinagar-Jammu national highway for two days this weekend to facilitate smooth and hassle-free movement of the convoy of secretariat employees in view of the ‘Darbar Move’, officials said on Thursday.

The Jammu and Kashmir government will move to winter capital Jammu in the first week of November as part of the biannual Darbar Move practice.

Under the practice, the government functions in Jammu during the six winter months and in Srinagar during the summer.

The offices observing five days’ week shall close at Srinagar on Friday, while the offices observing six days’ week shall close on Saturday.

To facilitate the smooth and hassle-free movement of the convoy of secretariat employees from Srinagar to Jammu, restrictions have been imposed on the movement of goods carriers on the highway, the officials said.

They said no movement of goods carriers from Jakheni, Udhampur towards Srinagar shall be allowed on October 31 and November 1.

The officials added that no goods carriers shall be allowed to proceed from Jakheni (Udhampur) towards Ramban, Banihal, Srinagar, etc., or from Qazigund towards Banihal, Ramban, Udhampur, etc., after 0200 hours on October 31 and November 1.