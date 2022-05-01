2 Covid deaths reported in Karnataka after 22 days

Bengaluru, May 1: The Karnataka health department has gone on a high alert mode after two Covid deaths were reported in the last 24 hours after a gap of 22 days.

According to the department statistics, there were no deaths recorded in the last 22 days.

Currently, there are 5,422 Omicron cases and 4,623 Delta sub lineage cases in the state, who are undergoing treatment.

The number of positive cases recorded in Bengaluru rose to 120. However, no death case was reported in the state capital in the last 24 hours.

Guidelines have been released to malls, cinema halls, hotels, restaurants and crowded places. New guidelines have been formed for international passengers.

The total number of infected persons has risen to 39,47,622. The positivity rate in the state has also risen to 1.26 per cent.

Since Covid first struck, as many as 40,059 persons have died in the state.

Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) taking no chance with the development, is prepared to brace for in case the infections spread more.