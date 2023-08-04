2,000 panchayats to get public schools in 3 years without Govt investment: DCM

Bengaluru: The DCM DK Shivakumar at CSR Summit 2023 in Education remarked that, I have thought of a separate program to make our rural children compete at the global level. I have discussed this with the chief minister.

Speaking at the Summit on Friday, "Every two panchayats should be joined to start a public school. The space required for it will be provided by the government. You build a school building there. We will get leading educational institutions to take charge of these schools in collaboration with the government. You don't pay us, we outline the program. Build the building yourself. I have already spoken to major companies like Wipro, Infosys and they are willing to spend more than a thousand crores," said DCM Shivakumar.

He said, I would like to inform our Chief Minister and our colleagues through this platform that these public schools will be constructed in 2,000 gram panchayats of the state in the next 3 years without spending a single rupee from the government. The responsibility of corporate organizations is important in this matter and we are ready to provide all necessary cooperation to them.

He said, Let us first focus on primary education, then progressively on skill development. Then the society will develop itself. I am an agriculturist by birth, businessman by profession, educationist by choice, politician by interest. Today I participated in this program as an educator. Everyone who participated in this conference played an important role in the development of the country and the state, congratulations to all of you.

What is the population of Bengaluru today? What causes this rise? Why is population increasing in urban areas? 70,000 voters of my constituency are in Bengaluru. When I conducted a survey on this matter, the migrants came for education and employment reasons. How to avoid this migration? Cities cannot be sustained if we do not prevent migration of people from rural areas. Not everyone who comes to the urban area can be given good privileges, DCM Shivakumar said

When Manmohan Singh was the Prime Minister in the UPA government, there was a discussion in the Parliament and it was decided that corporate organizations should also take responsibility in the development of the country. He said, You all are personally serving through CSR. Why don't you work together from now on. I often say a word. Togetherness is the beginning, thinking together is progress, working together is progress. This is why we are here.

DXM Shivakumar said, I spoke to the District Collector of Ramanagara that our businessmen in Ramanagara should spend money in our district. Three or four years ago we discussed with the Toyota company and gave them the responsibility of about 300 schools in our district. They have provided excellent toilet facilities there. We are now making a new plan, we have 6600 panchayats, we have talked to influential organizations in the field of education and have thought of starting public schools at the panchayat level. You don't spend money anywhere else. Invest money in the field of education, we offer a program.

He said, We should avoid rural people from coming to urban areas in search of education and employment. This is the commitment of the Government of Karnataka. If our people are given quality education, our children will compete globally. With today's technology, our children can think globally.

India's role in the world's top 500 companies is significant. For this reason, Bengaluru is known as the IT Capital, Silicon City. When the Dutch Prime Minister visited Bengaluru, I asked him why he came here. To which he replied, I went to Silicon City. There were many Indians, especially those from the state of Karnataka. So he decided to visit here. Even today our state has the highest number of engineering colleges in the country. There are 67 medical colleges in our state. The world's best doctors and engineers are from the state of Karnataka. This is our strength, said DCM Shivakumar.

When the then Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee came to lay the foundation stone of the international airport, world leaders used to come to Delhi first and then visit other cities in India. But now world leaders are coming to Bangalore first and then visiting other cities of the country, he said. The quality of education here is the reason why our state and Bengaluru have grown to this level, DCM said.

He said, We are building a huge human resource. Most of our talented students are going abroad and only average youth are staying in our urban areas. Every parent's dream is to give their children quality education in a good school. Hence migration to cities to educate their children should be avoided. The Government of Karnataka is committed to strengthen your hand. A strong government is in power and will undertake many programs to bring change in society.