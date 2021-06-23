25 lakh rural households to get tap water in Karnataka 

Bengaluru: Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa on Tuesday instructed officials to provide tap water connection to 25 lakh rural households in the State this year under the "Jal Jeevan Mission".

He gave the direction after reviewing the progress of Jal Jeevan Mission in the state.

There are about 91.91 lakh rural households and more than 28 lakh households have been provided with functional tap water connection, the Chief Minister's Office said in a release. The CM directed officials to achieve the target of providing 25.17 lakh tap water connections in rural areas within the stipulated time in the current financial year, it said. Officials informed the CM that so far, 435 Bahugrama schemes (Multi-village water supply schemes) had been completed in the state. Sixty nine schemes are under progress, approval granted for 30 and 161 proposals of schemes were submitted during the year 2021-22, the CMO added.

Yediyurappa directed officials to implement the scheme on priority wherever water is available from river sources in the State.

"The scheme is a flagship programme of our Prime Minister and has to be implemented within the given timelines,"he said, adding that he would hold a video conference with all the Chief Executive officers of Zilla Panchayats.