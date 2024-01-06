32,000 applications received for Yuva Nidhi scheme

Bengaluru: Over 10 days have passed since the application for Yuva Nidhi started, which is the fifth guarantee of the Karnataka Government. A total of 32,184 graduates have applied so far in these 10 days. That means only 6 per cent of the eligible beneficiaries have applied for the scheme. Under this scheme, unemployment allowance will be provided for a period of two years to students who have completed their degree and diploma courses in 2023.

According to data shared by the Department of Skill Development, Entrepreneurship and Livelihood, Belgaum and Bangalore urban districts topped the list. 3,900 applications were submitted in Belgaum and 2,853 applications were submitted in Bangalore city. Bagalkot has the third highest number of applications with 1,943, followed by Vijayapura with 1,741 and Raichur with 1,714. 236 applications were submitted in Udupi, 120 in Kodagu, 237 in Chamarajanagar and 329 in Ramanagara district.

A senior official of the Skill Development, Entrepreneurship and Livelihood Department said that Bangalore and Belgaum are at the top in terms of submission of applications. Both these districts have more colleges which means more graduates are in these districts. About 5.3 lakh youth who graduated in the academic year 2022-2023 have been identified as eligible beneficiaries. However, those who are employed and pursuing higher education are not eligible. A total of Rs 250 crore has been earmarked for this financial year, Rs 1,250 crore next year and Rs 2,500 crore the following year. On the occasion of Swami Vivekananda Jayanti, the allowance will be deposited to the beneficiaries in a special program to be held in Shivamogga on January 12. Unemployment benefit under the scheme is Rs 3,000 per month for graduates and Rs 1,500 for diploma holders. Candidates who remain unemployed after 180 days of declaration of student results are eligible for the allowance. Allowance is paid for a period of two years from the date of publication of results or till the beneficiary becomes employed/self-employed.