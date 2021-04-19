5 hospitals slapped notices for violating 50% bed quota order

Bengaluru: Bengaluru's civic body, Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP), on Sunday issued show-cause notices to five private hospitals after they were found to be not complying with the government norms to earmark 50 per cent of their total beds for government-referred Covid-19 patients.

The hospitals, as identified by the BBMP, are Columbia Asia Hospital, Fortis Hospital, Baptist Hospital, Vikram Hospital, and Aster CMI Hospital. "..it has been observed that your hospital has not complied with the directions of the government to notify and make available the mandated 50% of the beds for government-referred patients," the notice read.

BBMP Commissioner Gaurav Gupta and Special Commissioner (Health) Rajendra Cholan inspected the hospitals and issued notices to them for gross violations.

BBMP has further directed these hospitals to comply with the provision of beds within 48 hours and report the same to the BBMP Commissioner. The notice also warned of action against the hospitals under section 15 of the KPME (Karnataka Private Medical Establishments Act) including immediate suspension of registration, fine and imprisonment. "Action would also be taken under provisions of Disaster Management Act," the notice mentioned.