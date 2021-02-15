52 weeks of training for 18 Pilots ends

Bengaluru: Air Marshal RD Mathur, Air Officer Commanding-in-Chief, Headquarters Training Command, IAF visited the Air Force Station Bidar and presided over the valedictory function of the 204 Pilots Course and 19 Weapon System Operators(WSO) course.





The Air Marshal was briefed by Air Commodore Nikhilesh Gautam, Air Officer Commanding, AFS Bidar about the operational, administrative and maintenance preparedness of the base.



The visit marked the culmination of 52 weeks of training for 18 Pilots and 2 WSOs on fighter aircraft. The graduating pilots and WSOs were presented with certificates and trophies during the valedictory ceremony. Flying Officer Samarth Shukla was awarded the trophy for first in overall order of Merit in Pilots' Course.