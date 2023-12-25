60% Kannada language nameplates mandatory in commercial outlets under BBMP

Bengaluru: Chief Commissioner Tushar Girinath said that necessary steps will be taken to install 60% Kannada language nameplates by February 28 in commercial shops under Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP).

Addressing the meeting held on Sunday at Malleswaram IPP hall with the Karnataka Rakshana Vedike regarding the mandatory use of Kannada language in the nameplates of all types of commercial outlets under the corporation, he said that all the zonal commissioners are concerned with the mandatory use of Kannada language in the nameplates of the commercial outlets including shops, hotels, malls, etc. He said that a meeting will be held and an appropriate direction will be given.

There are 1400 km of arterial and sub-arterial roads in the city, and all commercial shops on these roads will be surveyed zone wise. After the survey, a notice will be issued to 60% of the stores that do not use Kannada language. He said that after issuing the notice, they will be given time till February 28 to install and implement mandatory Kannada language nameplates and submit compliance to the respective zonal commissioners. Strict action will be taken against those who do not put up Kannada nameplates at shop fronts in the city. He said that work will be done to effectively implement the government order and the corporation circular.

Legal action will be taken against shops that do not install Kannada nameplates by February 28. Accordingly, shop fronts that do not use Kannada language on nameplates will be suspended as per the law and then the license will be cancelled. He also informed that disciplinary action will be taken against the officer who does not act properly. The big malls coming up in the city should be consulted immediately and Kannada language should be adopted in the nameplates in all the shops in the malls within 15-20 days. Otherwise, disciplinary action will be taken as per law, he said.

Deputy Commissioner Manjunath Swamy, Chief Engineer Praveen Lingaya, State President of Karnataka Rakshana Vedike Narayan Gowda, representatives of Kannada Sangh and other officials were present in the meeting.