68.3 L traffic violation cases in Bengaluru this year

Bengaluru: Motorists are boldly breaking traffic rules as policemen are not seen on the road. In a single year, lakhs of traffic rules violation cases have been registered. For the past few months, the Bengaluru Traffic Police have stopped checking on some roads. They have made a case using technology and are ready to collect the fine.

In case of violation of any traffic rules, a notice is sent to the vehicle owner with a photo. The police are filing a case after checking the traffic CCTV. Since there is no police, thinking no one catch us and penalise, now notices are coming to the doorsteps of those who are violating traffic rules. People are not bothered about paying the fine. Lakhs of cases have been registered in just ten months.

The traffic police have tried to file a case and collect the fine through technology, but the motorists are not paying attention to this. In just ten months of 2023, lakhs of cases have been registered. The number of people riding without wearing helmets is exceeding the limit. 31.49 lakh cases have been registered under bike riding without helmet. 8.97 lakh cases have been registered regarding pillion rider traveling without helmet. 8.46 lakh cases were registered regarding traffic signal jump and 8.91 lakh cases were registered regarding wrong parking.

Over 1.15 lakh cases have been registered in connection with driving in No Entry. 6.15 lakh cases of driving without wearing seat belt have been registered. A total of 68.30 lakh cases have been registered since January 2023. Traffic rules are likely to be broken as a result of not creating awareness in a proper manner.