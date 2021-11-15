722 People Were Tested For Diabetes And Hypertension In Bengaluru

On Sunday, the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) examined around 700 persons for diabetes and hypertension. The tests were conducted during parts of World Diabetes Day, which saw free screening camps put up around Bengaluru's east and south sides.



The programs checked a number of 722 people for diabetes and hypertension, including 465 people screened in Bengaluru south and 257 people tested in Bengaluru east. While in Bengaluru's south, camps were established in Lalbagh, Siddapura, and Vasanthnagar. Similarly, four camps were established in Cubbon Park in Bengaluru's east. Throughout the campaigns, the major goal was raising awareness while the testing was an achievement. A number of 161 persons were found to have diabetes, with 90 instances being discovered for the first time. There were a total of 135 cases of hypertension found, with 27 patients being newly identified.

However, diabetes and hypertension are frequently connected, with the latter occurring more frequently in diabetics. These conditions raise a person's chances of developing the other. The subject for World Diabetes Day this year was 'Access to Diabetes Care,' having the goal of raising awareness of the global growth of diabetes. The screenings were held in order to raise awareness.

Meanwhile, several questions are also raised on the new detections that either the recovered patients from COVID are reason for new hype in diabetes and hypertension.