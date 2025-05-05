A special force is needed to curb and detect anti-social forces: CM

Live
Hanagal: A special force is needed to curb and detect anti-social forces, said Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Sunday.
Speaking to the media about the government’s initiative to form a task force to combat communal violence in the coastal areas at the NDPU College premises, Akki Alur. CM Siddaramaiah said that he would speak to the Home Minister and take action.
When Fazil was killed in Mangaluru, the government had given a compensation of Rs 25 lakh. The police told in a press conference that Fazil’s brother had given supari for the murder of Suhas Shetty from the same compensation money. When a reporter asked whether government money was misused, the Chief Min-ister said that he did not know about this. Yesterday, Minister Dinesh Gundu Rao and Home Minister G Parameshwar both visited Mangaluru. He said that he would give a response after talking to them.
Responding to a media query whether the government has organised special programs in the wake of the government completing two years, he said that a two-year achievement program has been organised in Vijayanagar district.
Those who were criticising Siddaramaiah for causing conflict between castes by conducting a caste census are now welcoming the central government conduct-ing a caste census with an open mind. It is like a holy place only if it comes from a conch shell. Earlier, they used to say it politically. It is understandable that they were not saying it on the basis of reality, right? The Chief Minister questioned.
Responding to former Prime Minister Deve Gowda’s statement that the Congress was following a double-edged sword on the issue of Pakistan, CM said what was Deve Gowda talking about Narendra Modi before joining the BJP, and what is he talking about now? He said that Deve Gowda has a double-edged sword.