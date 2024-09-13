A total of 840 new buses will join BMTC: Siddaramaiah

Bengaluru: Chief Minister Siddaramaiah said that a total of 840 new buses will join the BMTC. On Thursday he inaugurated the first phase of 100 new BMTC buses for the benefit of the people of Bangalore city, in a programme organized by the Transport Department near the grand steps of Vidhana Soudha.

Speaking at the event, CM Siddaramaiah said:’Population is increasing in Bengaluru city. In addition to adding new buses to BMTC to facilitate the growing working classes here, we have started the Indira canteens which were closed by the previous government and are also starting more canteens. For the benefit of this same working class, five guarantee schemes including Shakti Yojana have been implemented and are continuing successfully. He said that the guarantee schemes will continue as long as our government exists.’

‘BJP, which is anti-poor and anti-middle class, is campaigning against these guarantee schemes. Do not listen to this propaganda’ he added. He also said that these guarantees will be implemented more effectively.

CM said that every day the media is showing how thousands of families are being provided with various benefits with Gruhalakshmi money. When we went ahead with the scheme of giving rice to the poor, the central government gave us trouble by not giving us rice. But instead of rice, we gave money for rice to the people, he said

‘4-5 thousand rupees per month is being credited to every family in the state’. He said that we have given financial strength to lakhs of families. He said that since our government came, we have bought four times new buses and provided privileges.

Transport Minister Ramalingareddy, Housing Minister Jamir Ahmed, Energy Minister KJ George, KKRDB Chairman Ajay Singh, Chief Minister’s Political Secretary Govindaraju, Naseer Ahmed and many others were present.