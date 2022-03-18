ACB nets corrupt officials, govt lets them go scot free, alleges ACB

Bengaluru: The Aam Aadmi Party has accused the State government of protecting the officials whose corrupt activities were exposed in the raids by Anti-Corruption Bureau.

Speaking at a press meet on Thursday, AAP city president Mohan Dasari said, "It's been six years since ACB came into existence as a substitute to Lokayukta and till now only four officials have been punished. More than 989 government officials have been raided for possessing assets disproportionate to their known sources of income. But within a few days of the raids, the officials are being reinstated as if nothing had happened."

Speaking about the issue in detail, AAP State media convener Jagadish V Sadam said, "More than 1,600 cases have been filed by the ACB in the last six years. Among these cases, only 615 officials have been charge-sheeted. The permission of SAKSHAMA Pradhikara is not granted for the probe of 368 accused officials. More than 80 kg jewellery, Rs 50 crore in cash and documents related to thousands of crores worth properties have been confiscated in the raids. As many as 1,519 officials have been arrested and ACB has recommended suspension of 1,219 of them. Still, only four officials getting punished shows how much this system has been spoiled."

"The only intent behind constituting the ACB is to render the institution of Lokayukta toothless and to protect the corrupt. At least now a law should be formulated to make Lokayukta police to work under Prevention of Corruption Act. The government should seriously think about strengthening Lokayukta."