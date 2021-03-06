Actor Darshan volunteers to be brand ambassador for agri department

Bengaluru: Kannada film actor Darshan on Friday became the brand ambassador of the agriculture department and offered to model for farmers for free. "From now on, I will work for the agriculture department as well. There is a close relation between ordinary people and the farmers. I will also toil for the cause of farmers," he said at an event organised at the Vidhana Soudha.

Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa and Agriculture Minister B C Patil expressed joy over Darshan's gesture. "I never expected 'Challenging Star' Darshan to volunteer as the brand ambassador. With his huge fan following, the agriculture sector will benefit a lot," the Chief Minister said. He said he would watch Darshan's upcoming movie 'Roberrt'.

The action-thriller has already created a wave among movie buffs even before its release on May 11.

The film would be released in Kannada and Telugu simultaneously. PTI