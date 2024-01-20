Adamya Chetana to serve tasty K’taka food for a month in Ayodhya

Bengaluru: Adamya Chetana Sanstha, famous for its green and zero-waste kitchens, which feeds the hunger of millions of children every day, will serve the tastes of Karnataka cuisine to the devotees visiting Ayodhya for a month from January 22 through a zero-waste kitchen that is being constructed temporarily.

A team of 16 people from Adamya Chetana Kitchen House has taken up this responsibility. Preparations have been made to serve Karnataka snacks like idli, sambar, uppittu, bisbele bath and sweet Pongal in the afternoon and spicy Pongal at night for the devotees who are going to witness Ramlalla’s life dedication program.

A temporary kitchen is being set up near the Ram temple. Two vehicles of our Adamya Chetana organization have already left for Ayodhya with necessary equipment. A team of 16 people also went to Ayodhya by train to set up a temporary kitchen.

Around 400 people will be served breakfast, lunch and dinner each with Karnataka state snacks, bisbele bath with a sweet dish in the afternoon and savory snacks like Pongal or Chitranna at night.

It is our happiness to have the opportunity to serve the devotees who come on the occasion of Ram Lalla’s prana prathista in Ram Janmabhoomi Ayodhya.

One of the trustees of Adamya Chetana, Pradeep said that they are going to Ayodhya on January 20, after receiving an invitation for the Prana Pratishta program. Just like in Bangalore, Adamya Chetana will build its temporary kitchen as a zero waste kitchen in Ayodhya. A unit for composting other waste including vegetable waste has been taken along. The plates and spoons of the plate bank have been taken away. A dish washer has also been taken from here to wash them after meals.

Two vehicles carrying essential supplies will reach Ayodhya tomorrow. A team is already busy setting up a temporary kitchen. Pradeep said that the work of Adamya Chetana kitchen will start from the morning of January 22.