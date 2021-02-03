Aero show leaves visitors spellbound

The Aero India 2021 being a business event witnessed a very low turnout. Compared with the last aero show in 2019, this time the turnout of foreigners was very low mainly because of Covid-19 scare.



Ashwin Singh and Priyaranjan for whom it was the first time to witness such an event, told The Hans India that the show was magnificent.

"This is the first time we have seen the fighter jets so close and it has given us immense joy to learn about India's indigenous capabilities. The integrated display of Suryakiran and Sarang was one of the things which will remain etched in our memory forever," they said.

The dazzling maneuvers of the Indian fighter jets enthralled the audience with Suryakiran and Sarang coming for an integrated display, the first time ever, dominating the show.

The Aatmanirbhar formation display by the HAL, Dhanush formation of Light Combat Helicopter (LCH), Vijay formation led by C17 flanked by two Su-30MKI, Su-30 MKIs and deep penetrations strike jaguars in the Garuda formation left the foreign and Indian delegates mesmerised.

The Rafales in Brahmastra formation were welcomed with huge applause. The Trishul formation of three three SU-30 MKIs symbolised the synergy between the three services.

US B1B long range bomber performed for the first time in the aero show. This was flanked by a Tejas.

The United States participation in Aero India 2021 is another example of the deepening defence and strategic partnership between the two largest democracies.

Seventy-eight foreign exhibitors from 14 countries and 524 Indian exhibitors descending at the show could lead into exciting defence deals.