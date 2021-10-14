After A Viral 'Covaxin For Children' Poster Went Viral, A Private Hospital In Bengaluru Apologised

On Wednesday, a banner from a private hospital in Bengaluru went online, proclaiming that their effort to deliver Covaxin injections to children aged two to 18 years was 'open.' The hospital, on the other hand, stated that publicity material created by its marketing team had mistakenly leaked into the public realm and apologised for the error.



A banner at Sparsh Hospital. Sparsh Hospital is hosting a Covid vaccine push for children. Currently accepting children aged 2 to 18. Although the vaccine has not yet been approved for paediatric use in India, it is expected to cost Rs 1,200 per dosage. The poster, which also included the hospital's phone number for scheduling visits, garnered criticism.

Even though the procedure has begun, India's Drug Controller General has yet to provide an emergency use authorization for Covaxin in minors. The expert group advising India's government suggested providing an emergency use clearance for the vaccination in children on Tuesday.

The Drug Controller General of India must now certify the vaccine for usage in children, and only then will specifics such as the particular quantity for each dose and the cost, as well as whether it will be distributed free of charge to all children, be known. Adults are currently charged Rs 1,410 for a 0.5 ml dose of Covaxin in private facilities.

Meanwhile, the poster went viral owing to a dearth of due diligence, and many parents who were eager to get their children vaccinated contacted the hospital.