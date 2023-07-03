After the NCP split, the Bengaluru meeting of the opposition parties has been postponed

BENGALURU: A meeting of opposition parties scheduled to be held in Bengaluru from July 13 to 14 has been postponed. JD(U) leader KC Tyagi said the date will be fixed after the monsoon session of Parliament.

A new date for another meeting of the opposition will be announced later. Date conflicts between the Monsoon Session and Assembly of Bihar and Karnataka Legislative Assemblies were reported to be the reason for the postponement.

The Monsoon session of Bihar Legislative Assembly will be held from July 10-24. According to sources, Nitish Kumar's party JD(U) has asked Congress president Mallikarjuna Kharge to adjourn the meeting as he and Tejaswi Yadav are busy with the assembly session.

In the political development of Maharashtra, NCP leader Ajit Pawar along with his eight MLAs have supported the Shinde government. Also, Ajit Pawar has been appointed as DCM, a day after this development, it was decided to postpone this opposition meeting.

Sharad Pawar's NCP is divided and is said to have hurt the opposition's plan to face the Modi-led BJP together in 2024.