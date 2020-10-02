Air Marshal R D Mathur takes charge as Air Officer Commanding-in-Chief

Bengaluru: Air Marshal R D Mathur took over as Air Officer Commanding-in-Chief (AOC-in-C) of Training Command, Indian Air Force in Bengaluru on Thursday. The Air Marshal took over the command from Air Marshal AS Butola.



Air Marshal Mathur was commissioned into Fighter Stream of the IAF in June 1982 as a Fighter Pilot. The Air Officer has a flying experience of more than 5,100 hours on a variety of fighter aircraft, trainers and helicopters in the inventory of Indian Air Force. During his illustrious career in the IAF, the Air Officer has held numerous important posts. He was Commanding Officer of a fighter squadron and has also commanded a frontline Fighter Base. As an Air Vice Marshal, he held the coveted appointments of Assistant Chief of Air Staff Operations (Space) at Air HQ Vayu Bhawan and Air Defence Commander at HQ Eastern Air Command. As an Air Marshal, he held the appointment of Senior Air Staff Officer at HQ South Western Air Command, Gandhinagar. Prior to his present appointment, he was AOC-in-C Eastern Air Command. The Air Marshal is an alumnus of the Defence Services Staff College and the National Defence College. In recognition of his distinguished service, the Air Marshal was awarded Vishisht Seva Medal in 2003, Ati Vishisht Seva Medal in 2014 and Param Vishisht Seva Medal in 2020. He has also been appointed Honorary ADC to the President of India.