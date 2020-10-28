Air Marshal tells trainees to gain competence in high-end systems 

Bengaluru: Air Marshal RD Mathur, Air Officer Commanding-in-Chief, Training Command, Indian Air Force visited Air Force Station, Jalahalli on Wednesday.

On arrival, he was received by Air Commodore Charles Andrews, Air Officer Commanding, Air Force Station Jalahalli who apprised him about various training activities being conducted under his command.

The Air Marshal met senior faculty members at the institutes who briefed him on various aspects of training in the campus. He lauded their focused efforts with precautions against COVID-19. In his interaction, he emphasised the need for the trainees to gain competence in handling high-end systems so that the IAF retains the combat edge. Later, during his inspection, he reviewed the critical infrastructure projects being undertaken for the trainees. He urged the trainees to keep pace with evolving technologies and upgrade their knowledge regularly to be at par with the highest standards. He reiterated on the core values of honesty, integrity and excellence and motivated them to keep performing their duties with due diligence.